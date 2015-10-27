Moonspell announced for Doom Over London VI

Doom Over London, the UK’s most crushing metal festival is returning next March 26-29 as an expanded three-day event, and Metal Hammer can exclusively reveal the next round of announcements.

Portugal’s revered dark metal heroes Moonspell will be joining a lineup that already includes resurrected progressive doom luminaries In The Woods…, playing for the first time on these shores since 2000, and Ireland’s death/doom warriors Mourning Beloveth. Formed in 1992, Moonspell’s journey from their black metal roots to the rich, gothic invocations of later years has captivated audiences worldwide whilst blazing a unique personal path enhanced with occult and literary references, weighty emotional anthems and the charisma of frontman Fernando Ribeiro.

“We are excited as hell to take London over again, to the verge of extinction and the doom’n’darkness emotions and creatures who populate our music,” says Fernando himself. “Come and check in your own darkness and help us bring true DOOM OVER LONDON. See you there, the pack is gathering.”

Joining the Moonspell and the already announced Sardonis, Bathsheba, Autumnal, Officium Triste and Malthusian will be fast-rising Leeds clobberers Black Moth, south coast filthmongers Sea Bastard, northern gut-manglers Coltsblood, Gallic doom/death veterans Ataraxie, Croydon’s titans of bong-mangled heaviosity Slabdragger and purveyors of avalanche-inducing funereal doom, Eye Of Solitude.

Still based in Tufnell Park, Doom Over London has now added the Aces & Eights venue to The Dome and Boston Music Rooms, with a new pre-show on March 25 and the main event taking place on March 26-27, 2016. With many more bands to be announced, Doom Over London VI looks set to be one of the heaviest and enrapturing festivals of the year. A small number of Early Bird tickets are available now for a mere £29.50 so head here for tickets, and check out the Doom Over London Facebook page here!