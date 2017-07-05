Metal band or weed strain? Do you know the difference?

At this year’s Rock On The Range festival in Columbus, Ohio, Whitney Moore teamed up with Heavy Grass to find out the answer to the question we often ask ourselves – is that a band or a weed strain?

Quizzing a number of people at the festival, Whitney tests the knowledge of stoners and headbangers alike with names such as Dog Shit, Spooky Tooth, Plunk Bottom Diesel and Demonhead. All could be bands, all good be marijuana strains, but what are they really?

With the opportunity of winning some Heavy Grass merch on offer, the good people of Rock On The Range (and Richie from Fire From The Gods) try to separate the mosh from the Mary Jane.

How well did you do?

