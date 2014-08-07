Mel Unleased #3: San Diego Comic-Con

Last month I was the envy of many TV and comic nerds as I was flown to California for the biggest and best Comic-Con on the planet. For those of you who weren’t at San Diego Comic-Con, allow me make all you fanboys and fangirls weak at the knees...

As soon as I walked through the doors of the convention I was lost in a sea of cosplayers varying from Storm Troopers, Disney Princesses to… erm… God knows what! I didn’t know where to look, everything and everywhere something amazing was happening – it was like walking through a Marvel, DC and Star Wars-filled explosion!

I witnessed superfans waiting in line overnight to get into Hall H where panels such as The Avengers took place – it’s reported that the line was over a mile long at 4am! I evidently had no chance of worming my way into that panel.

Exciting movie reveals took place at the con this year as well, with some of the biggest including Batman Vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice and ‘Wonder Woman both due in cinemas next year.

A personal highlight for the con this year was marking the 25th anniversary of The Simpsons – for those of you who don’t know, I am a HUGE Simpsons fan (the older episodes are better than the new, we all know that). So in celebration of this there was a gigantic Homer Dome outside the con. I waited in line for over an hour where I acquired some nice tan lines AKA sunburnt shoulders.

Unfortunately I wasn’t allowed to take pictures inside but let me paint you a picture of what it was like… imagine sitting inside homers head with his minuscule brain in the middle, then the aliens featured in various Simpsons episodes come down to said brain and suck out 25 years worth of Simpsons clips and project them best ones on the ceiling. Yeah, that. It was AWESOME.

When I wasn’t in Homer Simpson’s head I was in a cave hanging with Jake and Finn from Adventure time, eating free (yes, FREE) pizza from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stand, watching a French bulldog ride a motor bike (don’t ask) and taking pictures with people in amazing costumes. I read somewhere after the con that Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe was walking around disguised as Spider-Man, so I’m just going to believe the picture I have with a cosplayer dressed as Spider-Man is Harry Potter.

Oh and I also stood a few feet away from Hulk Hogan – no big deal.

When I wasn’t foaming at the mouth in the convention center I was either running around the official Sin City 2 party drinking gin and wearing a wig or I was at the House Of Blues watching the Suicide Girls perform their Burlesque show which was the cherry on top of a mind-blowing weekend. Roll on next year!