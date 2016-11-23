Martyrdöd premiere their raging new List album in full

Much like certain animals can predict forthcoming storms, so the return of crust over these past years has been an early warning signal that the world is going to shit at the behest of a robber baron class and there’s a riot-strewn reckoning yet to come.

Formed in Gothenburg in the early birth throes of this mendacious millennium, Martyrdöd have long proved themselves on of the finest wielders of d-beat-driven fury, and with rather fortuitous timing, they’re about to unleash another full-length salvo, List, on November 25 via the crust stable that is Southern Lord records.

Although the dynamic of List is akin to a rabid hound bounding towards you with bulging eyes fixated on your jugular, tracks such as Över På Ett Stick still manage to eke out a desolate if luminous atmosphere as riffs heat up to radiant and plaintively dazzling effect, a rage against the dying of the light.

If you’re still feeling dazed and debilitated by recent events, we have the perfect corrective, because we’re streaming List in its full, bristling, barricade-vaulting brilliance. So lash yourself to the 21st-century tempest, pull up your bandana and fling yourself into the strident slipstream of List below!

