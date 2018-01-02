Malcolm Young - The Tribute Issue - Out Now!

In this month’s special tribute edition of Classic Rock Magazine, friends who knew Malcolm Young well look back at the life and times of the rhythm guitarist and founder of AC/DC, one of the biggest and greatest bands in rock, who passed away in November… but that’s not all.

The Yardbirds

They had Eric Clapton. They had Jeff Beck. They had Jimmy Page. In the late 60s no other band could get close to them. And without The Yardbirds there would be no Led Zeppelin…

Zakk Wylde

“Everything’s workin’ like it should – bigger, bolder than ever.” But not long ago Ozzy’s sideman was telling a different story.

Saxon

How with grit, determination, great songs and classic albums, in the 80s they became the flag-carrying kings of heavy metal.

Klaatu

They were The Beatles. Or so a million record buyers thought in ’77. Forty years later they come clean on what was quite a trip.

Electric Wizard

The eccentrics’ tales about swapping doom for Detroit, geese attacks, utopian nightmares and the weirdness of Wimborne.

L.A. Guns

“They put us in that fucking hair-metal band category, but we weren’t. We were a dirty, greasy biker band.” Fight!

Gerry Rafferty

He seemed to move through eras of popular music with ease. But he was struggling with fame – and his own demons.

Nikki Sixx

The romance of drugs is an illusion. Rock stars shouldn’t act. Be a helicopter, not a tank. And more from the ex-Crüe man.

Rockin’ The Blues

A superb 15-track Provogue Records sampler, including the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Eric Gales, Black Stone Cherry, Walter Trout, Beth Hart, Superersonic Blues Machine and more…

The Dirt

Things to look forward to in 2018, including Ozzy to tour and headline Dowload; Ramblin’ Man and Steelhouse festivals return; Stone Temple Pilots to bounce back; action from Professor And The Madman, KOYO, Brothers Osborne, Starcrawler… new albums from Monster Truck, Tax The Heat, Dan Patlansky, The Temperance Movement… Freddie Mercury film director sacked; legal fight for Steely Dan name kicks off… Welcome back Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Machine Head and Corrosion Of Conformity… Say hello to Austin Gold and Neon Animal, say goodbye to Malcolm Young, Chuck Mosley, Paul Buckmaster, Michael ‘DikMik’ Davies…

The Stories Behind The Songs - Ten Years After

How a jobbing British blues-rock band came up with a song that would lead to a defining moment of Woodstock.

Q&A - Joe Satriani The lord of the strings on robotic cats, premature baldness, and the fruitless pursuit of Jimmy Page and Eddie Van Halen.

Six Things You Need To Know About Black Moth

A band who actually live the North-South Divide, their heaviness “comes from female experience”.

New albums from Yes, Corrosion Of Conformity, Black Label Society, Neil Young, Hawkwind, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Joe Satriani… Reissues from Rush, Motörhead, Airbourne, Ian Gillan, The Doors, Rose Tattoo… DVDs, films and books on Aerosmith, Gene Simmons, Jimmy Barnes, Brazilian psychedelia… Live reviews of Queen + Adam Lambert, Robert Plant, Low Cut Connie, Blues Pills…

Buyer’s Guide - Purple Records

The most eclectic and eccentric of all rock band vanity projects, Deep Purple’s label went from the Cov to Colditz.

Must-see gigs from Black Country Communion, Atomic Rooster, Roger Chapman, the Dead Boys and King King. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load - Michael Schenker

“Embrace everything,” says the guitar icon. Although that doesn’t include his Scorpions guitarist brother Rudolf.

