How to make metal with household objects

Metal isn’t about what guitar you have or how loud you can hit the drums, it’s a feeling you can create using just about anything.

YouTubers Joey And Brandon are known for their metal-themed videos but their latest is one of the best. Proving that you don’t need a 48-piece drumkit to blast with the best of ‘em, the duo use microwaves, plants, books and cookie jar lids to make a right ol’ racket.

Whether this takes off into a full-blown genre (homecore, anyone?) remains to be seen, but there’s got to be more to this than hitting a plant in time with a guitar. Joey and Brandon, we’re looking at you to take this to the next level and spread the message of utensil-metal to the masses!