How to make metal with household objects

By Metal Hammer  

This is how to make heavy metal with items found around your home

Metal isn’t about what guitar you have or how loud you can hit the drums, it’s a feeling you can create using just about anything.

YouTubers Joey And Brandon are known for their metal-themed videos but their latest is one of the best. Proving that you don’t need a 48-piece drumkit to blast with the best of ‘em, the duo use microwaves, plants, books and cookie jar lids to make a right ol’ racket.

Whether this takes off into a full-blown genre (homecore, anyone?) remains to be seen, but there’s got to be more to this than hitting a plant in time with a guitar. Joey and Brandon, we’re looking at you to take this to the next level and spread the message of utensil-metal to the masses!

