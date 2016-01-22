Live preview: The Winery Dogs

Richie Kotzen looks forward to returning to the UK with a new album, Hot Streak.

It was a really fun night for a great cause. All of the musicians hung out like brothers. And Tony is recovering at a good rate, so I’m told.

We’re five weeks in and a big chunk of the record is included. We do Oblivion, Captain Love, Hot Streak, and I go out alone with an acoustic guitar for Fire.

The sleek and funky Think It Over is also included, hopefully?

I play that on the electric piano and it shows a whole other side of us.

**How much of the show is improvised? **

Where we really cut loose is during those cool solo sections. In the old days we’d have played a song like Elevate just like the record, but now there’s a lot of flexibility.

What do you know about the support act, Inglorious?

Their singer [Nathan James] and I have a mutual friend who brought them to my attention. The guy’s a fantastic vocalist and I’m looking forward to checking them out.

Two albums in, is the question of whether The Winery Dogs are a band or a project asked less?

[Laughs] That’s more of a question for Mike Portnoy. But I’ve heard him say numerous times that out of all the many things he does, Winery Dogs is his priority.

