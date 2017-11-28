Kids react to Black Sabbath

They’ve reacted to Avenged Sevenfold, Iron Maiden and Metallica, but now the kids of FBE are being subjected to the band that started it all Black Sabbath!

Listening to a healthy dose of early Sabbath music, including War Pigs, Sabbath Bloody Sabbath and N.I.B, this select group of kids aged eight to thirteen offer their thoughts on the inventors of heavy metal. And do you know what? It’s pretty much universally positive!

Some kids – we’re looking at you Bradley – are obviously metalheads in the making. Did you see his sinister reaction when FBE announced he would be listening to heavy metal? He’ll be defending the faith soon enough. Somewhat unsurprisingly, they all know Iron Man and Paranoid, either because of movies or their parents’ record collection.

A lot of praise is heaped on Tony Iommi or “the guitar guy”, while Ozzy’s ability to hit high notes leaves the youngsters stunned. Although perhaps not as surprised when FBE tell them the tale of Mr Osbourne and the bat…

Check out the video below.

