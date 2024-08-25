“It was a tragedy what happened to Jaco Pastorius… It’s why I’m glad I only have a modicum of talent”: Chicago ex Jason Scheff hails his prog heroes Weather Report

Bass icon Jaco Pastorius died in 1987, suffering a brain haemorrhage after an altercation with a nightclub bouncer. In 2014, while still a member of Chicago, bassist-vocalist Jason Scheff told Prog why Pastorius and Weather Report remained his musical heroes.

“I’ve always had a gritty, funky side to my music, which comes from a love of anything with a good groove. I was into things like Earth, Wind & Fire, or as prog goes, Genesis.

They always had a groove kind of thing going on – which I guess was down to Phil Collins – whereas bands like Yes or Emerson, Lake & Palmer were more straight rock and a little bit more stiff.

But the band that really did it for me was Weather Report; and within that, it has to be Jaco Pastorius. I was about 15 when I first got into them. And again, it was both the overall sound of the band and the groove that Jaco got with his bass playing.

I was always into that jazz-fusion thing, but there was something about Weather Report that seemed to set them apart from bands like Mahavishnu Orchestra or Return To Forever.

To be honest, I couldn’t actually play the whole of Teen Town back then, just the opening bars

It was probably down to the fact that they pushed the bass playing more to the fore – but then, with someone like Jaco in the band, why wouldn’t you?

I used to travel down to my local Guitar Center where there were always budding young musicians trying to show off. I was just the same – a young kid eager to show my chops – so I’d get in there and play Teen Town from Heavy Weather. To be honest, I couldn’t actually play the whole thing back then, just the opening bars! But it was good enough for me.

Teen Town - YouTube Watch On

Teen Town is probably my favourite Weather Report piece with Jaco (who left Weather Report in 1982), although I do like Birdland, of course – which everyone does. The whole of the Mr Gone album is really good too, and another big favourite of mine.

It was a tragedy what happened to Pastorius. That kind of thing so often seems to go hand in hand with great artists – it really is very sad. It’s why I always say I’m glad I only have a modicum of talent.

It leaves me free to enjoy life with my kids and friends, and spend some time playing golf.”