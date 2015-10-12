Iron Minions are now a thing

It was only a matter of time wasn’t it, really? The biggest metal band on the planet and the cutest animation of the year have been merged together for the punniest album covers you’ll see this week.

Deviantartist croatian-crusader has used his Photoshop and illustrative skills to create Minionised versions of iconic Maiden album sleeves. It’s amazing how easily a little yellow git can replace Eddie and change the meaning of a picture entirely. You can check out the whole gallery here, but these are some of our favourites.

Iron Maiden's 10 Most Memorable Single Covers