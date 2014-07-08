Introducing Katalina Kicks - raw, riotous London rock 'n' roll

Alongside the likes of Royal Blood and The Graveltones, London four-piece Katalina Kicks are bringing a new energy and attitude to full tilt rock 'n' roll. As the band release their new single National Hero, we got their thoughts on the state of the musical nation and why the sound of electric guitars will never go out of fashion.

Q. For those who’re newcomers to your band, what are Katalina Kicks all about, in terms of sound, influences and ambitions?

It’s all about the live element for us: we love exciting bands who broke the mould, like The Clash, Nirvana, The White Stripes. Bands who dared to be a bit different and bring something fresh and new to the table.

Q. Industry pundits seem obsessed by declaring guitar rock over in the UK: what’s your personal take on the state of the nation, as it applies to guitar bands?

We gave up listening to so called ‘industry pundits’ years ago: they have no relevance to what we are doing and bands shouldn’t care what so called ‘experts’ are saying. Stick with what you love and keep it real. It’s all about writing great songs and putting on an amazing live show.

Music shouldn’t be dictated by fashion, it should dictate it. Kids will always play electric guitar: what goes around will always come around.

Also, when you get bands like Metallica headlining Glastonbury - the self proclaimed biggest festival in the world - and bands like Royal Blood being championed by Radio 1, can they really say that guitar rock is dead?

Q. Are there UK bands that you feel an affinity with right now?

Yeah The Graveltones are out doing it, a two piece with a big and raucous sound.

Q. Your website mentions upcoming shows in the US and Latin America: do you have a sense that there’s a greater appreciation of your band internationally than at home?

Not at all. Audiences in the UK and Europe are just as receptive to us as in the States. There’s fractionally more of an appreciation for live music over there than in London, as I guess that there are so many bands here that it all becomes saturated, but people everywhere want to be entertained and see a good show!

Q. Describe the current Katalina Kicks mindset in just five words.

Fast. Frenetic. Positive. Hard. Loose.

National Hero is out now via Snappi. Kataline Kicks’ forthcoming second album, Dirt, will be released on September 7.