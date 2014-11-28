Introducing... Coldrain

The Japanese rave-metallers Crossfaith recently toured the UK and brought their mates Coldrain with them. But who are they?

We sit down with the Nagoya noisemakers to find out who they are, where they came from and (of course) why we should stick them on the stereo and turn it up loud. Describing their sound as heavy and pop with western and Asian influences it’s pretty bonkers all-round, and being fans over everyone from Lady Gaga to Korn can only add to the mix.

It’s rowdy, it’s heavy, there’s a poppier undercurrent and they know how to put on a show. What more do you need?