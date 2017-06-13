In Pictures: Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2017

Tony Iommi collecting the Golden God award for Black Sabbath

Last night the 15th annual Metal Hammer Golden Gods rolled into the IndigO2 in London to bring the biggest rock and metal party of the year. With Mastodon, Avatar, Clutch and Orange Goblin performing live, we knew it was going to be a special evening, but the number and calibre of artists in attendance and collecting awards just confirmed that heavy metal is the single greatest genre of music on Earth.

And while we’re still trying to crawl through our monumental hangovers and bangovers, let’s relive the incredible night with this gallery of all the action onstage at the Golden Gods. Warning: If you weren’t there, you will be jealous.

The Golden Gods are opened by the mighty Orange Goblin!

Orange Goblin (Image: © Derek Bremner)

WWE Superstar and Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho is here to host the Golden Gods.

(Image: © Derek Bremner)

Metal Hammer Editor Merlin Alderslade announces the winner of Best New Band.

Merlin Alderslade (Image: © Will Ireland)

Venom Prison collect their award for Best New Band.

Venom Prison (Image: © Derek Bremner)

Pallbearer win the Best Underground award.

Pallbearer's Joseph D. Rowland (Image: © Derek Bremner)

Slipknot bassist V-Man collects the Best UK Band award on behalf of winners Architects.

Slipknot's V-Man (Image: © Will Ireland)

Mastodon win Best Live Band.

Mastodon's Brann and Bill (Image: © Derek Bremner)

In Flames collect the Best Independent Label award on behalf of Nuclear Blast.

Bjorn and Anders from In Flames (Image: © Will Ireland)

Saxon’s Biff Byford presents the Dimebag Darrell Shredder award.

Biff Byford (Image: © Derek Bremner)

Airbourne’s Joel O’Keeffe wins the Dimebag Darrell Shredder award.

Airbourne's Joel O'Keeffe (Image: © Will Ireland)

Devin Townsend wins the Riff Lord award.

Devin Townsend (Image: © Derek Bremner)

Llexi Leon, creative director at Phantom Music, collects the Best Game award for Legacy Of The Beast.

Llexi Leon (Image: © Will Ireland)

Avatar perform live at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods.

Avatar (Image: © Derek Bremner)

Clutch keep the live music going before the second half of the awards show.

Clutch (Image: © Will Ireland)

Sabaton present the Breakthrough award.

Sabaton (Image: © Derek Bremner)

Avatar win the Golden God for Breakthrough.

Avatar (Image: © Derek Bremner)

TeamRock Editor-In-Chief Scott Rowley and Metal Hammer Deputy Editor Eleanor Goodman present the Defender Of The Faith award.

Scott Rowley and Eleanor Goodman (Image: © Will Ireland)

Ben Ward and Sandie Soriano win Defender Of The Faith.

Ben Ward and Sandie Soriano (Image: © Will Ireland)

Mille Petrozza from Kreator presents the Inspiration award.

Mille Petrozza (Image: © Will Ireland)

Exodus win the Inspiration award.

Exodus (Image: © Derek Bremner)

Mastodon present the Best Album award.

Mastodon (Image: © Derek Bremner)

Gojira win the Best Album award for Magma.

Gojira (Image: © Derek Bremner)

Prophets Of Rage win the Spirit Of Hammer award.

Prophets Of Rage (Image: © Will Ireland)

Daniel P. Carter from the Radio 1 Rock Show presents the Icon award.

Daniel P. Carter (Image: © Will Ireland)

The Dillinger Escape Plan win the Icon award.

The Dillinger Escape Plan (Image: © Derek Bremner)

Lisa Meyer from Home Of Metal presents the Golden God award.

Lisa Meyer (Image: © Will Ireland)

Black Sabbath win the Golden God award.

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi (Image: © Derek Bremner)

Mastodon perform live to close the 15th Metal Hammer Golden Gods.

Mastodon (Image: © Derek Bremner)

Ho99o9 end the night at the official Golden Gods after party.

Ho99o9 (Image: © Derek Bremner)

