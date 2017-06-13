In Pictures: Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2017

Last night the 15th annual Metal Hammer Golden Gods rolled into the IndigO2 in London to bring the biggest rock and metal party of the year. With Mastodon, Avatar, Clutch and Orange Goblin performing live, we knew it was going to be a special evening, but the number and calibre of artists in attendance and collecting awards just confirmed that heavy metal is the single greatest genre of music on Earth.
And while we’re still trying to crawl through our monumental hangovers and bangovers, let’s relive the incredible night with this gallery of all the action onstage at the Golden Gods. Warning: If you weren’t there, you will be jealous.
The Golden Gods are opened by the mighty Orange Goblin!
WWE Superstar and Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho is here to host the Golden Gods.
Metal Hammer Editor Merlin Alderslade announces the winner of Best New Band.
Venom Prison collect their award for Best New Band.
Pallbearer win the Best Underground award.
Slipknot bassist V-Man collects the Best UK Band award on behalf of winners Architects.
Mastodon win Best Live Band.
In Flames collect the Best Independent Label award on behalf of Nuclear Blast.
Saxon’s Biff Byford presents the Dimebag Darrell Shredder award.
Airbourne’s Joel O’Keeffe wins the Dimebag Darrell Shredder award.
Devin Townsend wins the Riff Lord award.
Llexi Leon, creative director at Phantom Music, collects the Best Game award for Legacy Of The Beast.
Avatar perform live at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods.
Clutch keep the live music going before the second half of the awards show.
Sabaton present the Breakthrough award.
Avatar win the Golden God for Breakthrough.
TeamRock Editor-In-Chief Scott Rowley and Metal Hammer Deputy Editor Eleanor Goodman present the Defender Of The Faith award.
Ben Ward and Sandie Soriano win Defender Of The Faith.
Mille Petrozza from Kreator presents the Inspiration award.
Exodus win the Inspiration award.
Mastodon present the Best Album award.
Gojira win the Best Album award for Magma.
Prophets Of Rage win the Spirit Of Hammer award.
Daniel P. Carter from the Radio 1 Rock Show presents the Icon award.
The Dillinger Escape Plan win the Icon award.
Lisa Meyer from Home Of Metal presents the Golden God award.
Black Sabbath win the Golden God award.
Mastodon perform live to close the 15th Metal Hammer Golden Gods.
Ho99o9 end the night at the official Golden Gods after party.