How Trivium started to write The Sin And The Sentence

On Friday (October 20) Trivium will release their eighth studio album The Sin And The Sentence, which we have to say, it a destructive return to form from the Roadrunner heavyweights.

In the below video, we sit down with Matt Heafy and Paolo Gregoletto to find out how the album came together, and why it’s more akin to In Waves and Ascendancy than Silence In The Snow.

Paolo reveals that writing almost as soon as the band finished their previous record, with the guys writing in between tours, all wanting to step up the intensity for album number eight. Matt goes on to say that the band work better when they’re making music just for them, without any input from a producer or outside sources, which is exactly what The Sin And The Sentence delivers.

