Hot New Band: Prolong The Agony

On a superficial level, Prolong The Agony may just seem like the latest band to bolster the UK’s metalcore ranks, but as frontman Larry Welling explains, this visceral quintet refuse to conform to type.

“We’re all about creating music that blends heavy aggression with a positive energy,” he says. “I used to write the vaguest lyrics possible, but now I enjoy having the potential to say something that could connect with someone. We decided with this new EP the lyrics should as positive and honest as possible.”

Brimming with lacerating hooks and breakdowns, PTA’s new All We Are EP combines a modern metal aesthetic with a conceptual and ethical vibe that belongs firmly in the grand tradition of intelligent hardcore.

“Our music is deeply rooted in great classic metal like Metallica, so expect lots of melody, harmony and old-fashioned headbanging,” says Larry. “But we’re also heavily influenced by bands like Terror, who try to engage the audience and create a community within music where you truly care. I like to be right there in people’s faces and connect with them.”

ALL WE ARE IS OUT NOW VIA IN AT THE DEEP END/o:p