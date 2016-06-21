Hot new band: Making Monsters – Ireland's spikiest new noise makers

Coming kicking and screaming out of Derry, Northern Ireland, Making Monsters’ mix of juddering alt-rock riffs and punky hooks, all bouncing off singer Emma’s Gallagher’s razor vocals, is uniting as many tribes as it is confusing genre purists.

“We’ve been called punk, we’ve been called grunge, metal, hardcore, post-post-hardcore-grunge… we don’t try to be different but I definitely think there’s something there for everyone,” guitarist Paul Monk explains.

After smashing the local circuit in their homeland, they’ve firmly set their sights on the rest of the UK – and beyond.

“People forget sometimes we’re part of the UK as well!” Paul points out with a laugh. “We love where we’re from, but we definitely want to be over in the mainland as much as possible… bands come over here and they do Dublin and Belfast and it’s called an Irish tour!”

With touring their number one priority, after an extensive Irish run this spring they’re ready to hit UK soil as headliners, having already supported the likes of Fightstar and Arcane Roots last year. “Not being able to get over to the mainland and not being able to experience it as much as we’d like, that’s made us more hungry,” Emma admits. “There’s only so many venues over here!”

With momentum building from new EP Bad Blood and as many shows as they can squeeze in on the cards, there’s plans to head back into the studio to record their first album this winter. If their first efforts are anything to go by, they’ll be making an absolute beast.

SOUNDS LIKE: A punky, grungy alt-rock souffle.

FOR FANS OF: Marmozets, Drenge, DFA 1979

CHECK OUT: Bad Blood