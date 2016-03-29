Holy Vision: Metallica Master Hammersmith

Mere months after casually dropping one of the single most influential heavy metal albums of all time, Metallica brought Master Of Puppets to London on September 21, 1986 during their epic Damage Inc world tour.

With James Hetfield having recently broken his arm in a skateboarding accident, rhythm guitar duties were left to the band’s guitar tech, John Marshall (who’d later go on to play in respected US thrashers Metal Church).

“Looks like this place is packed full of fucking freaks, huh?!” joked Papa Het after witnessing the crowd lose their minds to their new album’s masterful title track. Sadly, it would prove to be the last time London bore witness to Metallica’s classic lineup – bassist Cliff Burton lost his life just six days later in that fateful bus crash in Sweden. The band would never be the same again.