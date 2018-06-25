Heavy Metal World Cup: Wrust vs Underside

In the final match of the Heavy Metal World Cup's first round, the two smallest bands will face off against each other – Wrust (representing Bostwana) and Underside (representing Nepal).

Both bands fight for heavy metal and defend the faith with serious vigour in their home countries. Wrust are one of Botswana's biggest bands, taking cues from Sepultura and Obituary, and Underside are a vital part of the Nepalese scene, being heavily involved with Silence festival.

Here's how the two bands match up on paper.

Wrust

Members: 4

Albums: 2

Genre: Death metal

Biggest Song: Hate 'Em All

Most Likely To: Metamorphosise intellectually

Underside

Members: 4

Albums: 1

Genre: Metalcore

Biggest Song: Satan In Your Stereo

Most Likely To: Fuck the system

Who do you want to win? The poll below is open for 24 hours. Go go go!