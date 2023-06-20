Have your say on Avenged Sevenfold's new album Life Is But A Dream...

Avenged Sevenfold have hardly lacked for ambition across their 24-year career. Plucky metalcore upstarts at the turn of the millennium, the Orange County band have since become leading lights in 21st Century metal, topping the charts at home with 2009's Nightmare and 2013's Hail To The King before unveiling a prog-flavoured masterpiece with 2016's The Stage.

The seven-year wait for a follow-up finally ended with the arrival of the gonzo epic Life Is But A Dream..., an album the band had been teasing as "influenced by Kanye West" and promised no shortage of twists and turns as A7X pushed the boat out stylistically and challenged themselves like never before.

By now you'll know how we feel about the album, but we want to know: how do you feel about the latest Avenged Sevenfold release? Has their ambition paid off? Is the seven-year wait worth it? Where does this album fit in amongst their discography?

As ever, we want to know your thoughts on Facebook and Twitter, and have created a handy poll below for you to list your own score. Much as we did with Babymetal's The Other One, Metallica's 72 Seasons and Sleep Token's Take Me Back To Eden we'll then pick out the best comments and observations to come to a greater consensus on what Life Is But A Dream... means to Avenged Sevenfold fans and the metal community as a whole.

And if you haven't heard Avenged Sevenfold's latest album Life Is But A Dream..., we've stuck a Spotify link in at the bottom of the page. Happy listening!