Harakiri For The Sky release new song Fire, Walk With Me

Austrian post-black metallers Harakiri For The Sky are premiering their new song Fire, Walk With Me exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The track is taken from the band’s upcoming fourth album Arson, due to be released February 16 via AOP Records.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about Fire, Walk With Me, vocalist J.J. says the song is “all about farewell, estrangement and leaving.

“There is not much to say about the lyrics of this song, as it speaks for itself. A straight song with a forthright and cynical message.”

The band are playing a special album release show at Szene Wien in Vienna, followed by a mainland European tour in March.

Arson is available to pre-order now.

Harakiri For The Sky tour dates

Feb 10: Szene Wien, Vienna, Austria

Mar 02: Turock, Essen, Germany

Mar 03: Biebob Concerts, Vosselaar, Belgium

Mar 05: Le Ferrailleur - Café Concert, Nantes, France

Mar 06: O’Sullivans Backstage, Paris, France

Mar 07: Legrillen Grillen, Colmar, France

Mar 08: KIFF, Aarau, Switzerland

Mar 09: DAGDA Live Club, Pavia, Italy

Mar 10: Revolver Club, San Donà di Piave, Italy

Mar 12: A38 Hajó, Budapest, Hungary

Mar 13: Klub Alchemia, Kraków, Poland

Mar 14: Factory, Magdeburg, Germany

Mar 15: Club From Hell, Erfurt, Germany

Mar 16: Roadrunners Rock & Motor Club, Berlin, Germany

Mar 17: MS Connexion Complex, Mannheim, Germany

Mar 18: Poppodium 013, Tilburg, Netherlands

Harakiri For The Sky: “We all end up dead, so why not deal with it?"