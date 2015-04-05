Hammer's Tracks Of The Week: 30/3/15 - 5/4/15

We know you’ve spent the entirety of the Easter break reading the new issue of Metal Hammer (and who’d blame you?), but if you need something equally as kickass to stick in your ears the take a look at what we’ve been listening to.

Motörhead – The Game

Merlin Alderslade: “Dedicated to the BEST. WRESTLEMANIA ENTRANCE. EVER.”

Unleashed – Where Is Your God Now?

Dom Lawson: “Thunderous, brutal and heroically gnarly death metal action from one of the greatest and most consistent bands in the genre’s history. Axes aloft, heathen hordes!”

Macabre Omen – Gods Of War - At War

Jon Selzer: “Its roots in the occult, invocatory realms of underground metal, but fertilised by Bathory at their most stirring, this is eight minutes of chest-swelling glory that will have you down on one knee pledging fealty long before its end.”

Visigoth – Dungeon Master

Eleanor Goodman: “I’ve never had any interest in Dungeons & Dragons, but I can’t stop singing this. ‘Take a chance, roll the dice… HE’S THE DUNGEON MASTER!’ Look out for them in a future issue…”

Twisted Sister – We’re Not Gonna Take It

**Alexander Milas: **“It takes a nanosecond to recognise this, one of our greatest anthems of all time and that’s all down to the phenomenal, signature drumming of AJ Pero – RIP.”

The Prodigy – Ibiza

Luke Morton: “An ode to the mecca of dance music from one of the best groups to ever pick up a synthesiser. Get ready to double-drop and dance like a wally for hours.”