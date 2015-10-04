Hammer's Tracks Of The Week

Another week has passed us by we’re now crawling into autumnal territory. Just look outside, it’s shit isn’t it? Don’t worry though, we’re here to help with a handful of new music for you!

Dead Soul – The Fool

Vanessa Thorpe (Production Editor): “These über-talented Swedes are back with a new album full of their bluesy, electro-industrial awesomeness. If you’re in London this week, be sure to catch them at Islington Academy 2 on 8 October. Failing that, they’ll be supporting Ghost all over Europe so you have no excuse!”

While She Sleeps – Brainwashed

Merlin Alderslade (Deputy Editor): With Sleeps currently supporting Bullet through the UK, here’s a reminder of why they’re the best British heavy band of the last five years.

Luctus – Kvantinis Šuolis

Jonathan Selzer (Reviews/Subterranea Editor): “Atmospheric but muscular black/death metal that drives down a previously undiscovered line between seeking enlightenment and spoiling for a fight.”

The Prodigy – Roadblox

Luke Morton (Online Editor): “If you need me to explain why The Prodigy are so fucking good, then I fear for your taste in music.”