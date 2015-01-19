Hammer's Gigs Of The Week: 19/1/15 - 25/1/15

It’s fucking cold outside, ain’t it? But do you know where it’s warm… in the pit. Or the bar. Or anywhere near a loud-as-hell metal band, really. And this is where we reckon you should go to keep toasty!

The North

Sólstafir at Manchester, The Deaf Institute, Saturday 24th January

One of the finest metal outfits Iceland has ever produced – the country Iceland, not the Peter Andre, cheap chicken nuggets Iceland. Get yourself along to their Manchester show and have a better time than Peter Andre has in those bloody adverts fawning over fish finger bargains.

The Midlands

Amon Amarth at Norwich, Waterfront, Wednesday 21st January

We bloody love Vikings, and you should too! If you do love Vikings and happen to be near Norwich you’re in luck. Everyone’s favourite Swedish melodic death metal wrecking crew will be crashing their longboat into our shores for a night that will be big on fun and beards.

**The South **

Funeral For A Friend at Southampton, The 1865, Friday 23rd January

Time to straighten your fringe over your eye and try and remember your MySpace password as Welsh post-hardcore favourites Funeral For A Friend head out on tour this week. In support of the band’s seventh album Chapter And Verse expect impassioned singalongs and circle pits a-plenty.

London

**The Earls of Mars at The Macbeth, Saturday 24th January **

One of London’s most original bands to say the least, with songs about monkeys in spacesuits and time travel weightlifting, it’s certainly more entertaining than hearing some dope sing songs that boil down to him whinging about his ex. There’s also a whole load of supports dealing in stoner, psychedelic, blues, math, noise, jazzcore and prog all for six quid!

Scotland

**Within The Ruins at Glasgow, Ivory Blacks, Tuesday 20th January **

US deathcore merchants Within The Ruins hit our shores this week to bring the ruckus. With support coming from I Declare War, Aversion Crown, Acrania and Your Last Endeavour, it’s a good idea to get your stretches in before hand as this one is going to be a high intensity mosh workout, you don’t want to pull a muscle!

Wales

Nazareth at Cardiff, The Globe, Sunday 25th January

Being active since 1968 and having released a very impressive 23 albums, you’d forgive the Scottish hard rock veterans if they wanted to chill out and put their feet up for a bit. On the contrary they’re proving there’s still plenty of life in them yet as they call in at Cardiff’s The Globe to prove exactly why they’ve been doing this so long.

Northern Ireland

Crows at Belfast, Warzone Centre, Saturday 24th January

Three of Ireland’s up and coming bands take to the Warzone Centre this weekend to, well cause a warzone. Head along to catch thrash from Beyonce fans with Wardomized, grisly death metal from Belfast’s Zombififed and a headline set from hardcore crew Crows celebrating the release of their new album Better Off Dead.

Ireland

Here We Stand at Dublin, Fibbers Magees, Thursday 22nd January

You know Thursday can be a bit rubbish? Nearly the weekend but not quite, well there’s never been a better time to get a good old Friday hangover than this Thursday. Irish collective Metal Merge have got you covered with sets from Here We Stand, Wasted Space, Fearless Bastard Pigeon, Turfboy and Mother Mooch. Plus you get a free shot just for showing up!