Get in The Ring! Six Knockout Rock Videos

Inspired by Little Matador's highly entertaining new video (below), which sees frontman (and Snow Patrol guitarist) Nathan Connolly take a beating from two-time world champion boxer Lisa Anderson, we present five more videos set in boxing rings.

AIRBOURNE

Bottom Of The Well

Everyone loves a David vs Goliath confrontation, right? Plucky Aussie scrappers Airbourne keep us on the edge of our seats with this tense encounter between an ‘Average Joe’ and buff man mountain ‘The Machine.’ Surely our out-of-shape hero can’t pull off the impossible…or can he?

COHEED AND CAMBRIA

Domino The Destitute

New Jersey prog/emo quartet Coheed And Cambria like to work on a broad canvas, and this epic, brutal and bloody tale of revenge and redemption set in and out of the ring plays out like a mini Raging Bull.

NON POINT

Miracle

If we didn’t know better we might think that this grimy video from nu-metal also-rans Non Point was scripted solely for the titillation of seedy men who get their jollies from watching sweaty ladies knocking seven shades of crap out of one another. Clearly though it’s actually a metaphor for female empowerment, encouraging young women to rise above their circumstances and take no nonsense in the process, right guys? Guys?

**DROPKICK MURPHYS **

The Boys Are Back

Boston bruisers Dropkick Murphys can always be relied upon to provide raucous, air-punching punk anthems and this heroically uncomplicated rock ‘n’ roll rumble celebrates some young gentlemen who are a) back and b) looking for trouble. They might owe Phil Lynott a Guinness for this concept.

**SALIVA **

Ladies And Gentlemen

On first viewing this bloody, blinged-up video from Tennessee maulers Saliva is somewhat sleazy, pitching two under-dressed young ladies into bloody combat for no discernible reason. But we’re sure that there must be a subtle, and important, message here about privilege, power and exploitation that we just didn’t catch first time around.