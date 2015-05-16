GALLERY: Judas Priest live at Rock On The Range 2015

It’s been a day of contrasts, from the heady promise of Saint Asonia’s world-first appearance to the peculiar delights of Babymetal, with a phenomenal appearance by In This Moment and Al Jourgensen’s visceral fury still on the lips of many a crowd-goer.

The final word, and the spiritual high-point of day two of Rock On The Range though belongs to Judas Priest, who – in front of the same heartland that that they broke all those years ago – reaffirm their place as the metal gods in front of a truly devout, beer-loving crowd.

Check out our gallery of their headline set below:

All photos by Stephanie Cabral.