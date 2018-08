If you've ever seen Ghost you know just how incredible they look with Papa Emeritus' decomposing Pope persona and his ominous Nameless Ghouls in the shadows. Just take a look!

Image 1 of 10 Image 2 of 10 Image 3 of 10 Image 4 of 10 Image 5 of 10 Image 6 of 10 Image 7 of 10 Image 8 of 10 Image 9 of 10 Image 10 of 10