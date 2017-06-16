Fen frontman reveals his new epic new project, Fellwarden

As his nom de guerre suggests, Fen frontman The Watcher is clearly a man whose creativity never sleeps. Having released their fifth album, Winter, last March, he’s already embarked on a new project, Fellwarden, along with Fen drummer Havenless, and their debut album, Oathbearer, is released today via Eisenwald Records.

A rich evocation of Britain’s past, Oathbearer also pays tribute to classic black metal dynamics, while fusing it with The Watcher’s panoramic sensibilities and finding a lush yet devastating pallette of its own. Forever driving forward, yet suffused in billowing atmospheres, its tales of heroism and sacrifice become both rousing sermons and wistful, soul-ravaged laments, their deep sense of place becoming layered to the point where by the end of each of its six tracks, you’ll no doubt find yourself having drifted beyond all known maps altogether.

Another string to The Watcher’s bow, and a flaming arrow arcing across the dusk, Oathbearer is streaming in its majestic and mournful glory now, so stoke your hearths and let yourself get carried away in the mists and currents of time below!

