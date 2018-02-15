Enter the ominous but exhilarating world of Gallic avant-doom duo WuW

Radiating from an uncharted area where doom, post-metal, space rock and the avant-garde get together and hold a symposium on the fate of universe - or Paris if you want to be pedantic about it - WuW is brainchild of two classically trained percussionists and brothers, Guillaume and Benjamin Colin.

Having played in jazz ensembles, classical contemporary orchestras, world-music troupes and alongside traditional Middle Eastern musicians – their constant striving for challenging playing and evocative musical atmospheres have all enriched the vast sound-collage that is their debut album under the new guise, Rien Ne Nous Sera Épargné.

Released on March 30 via Prosthetic Records, it’s panoramic scope is both a near-tantric building of tension and an organic re-emergence from the ruins, as well as a fully immersive, subtly spectacular act of sonic exploration – and we have a preview in the form of the album’s opening track, Pour Ce Qu’il En Restera.

Five and a half minutes long, but sounding like a dip into a world that exists on a far more indefinite timeframe, its ominous drone, loping groove and ripples of luminous guitar call to mind mystic explorers such as Shora, Godspeed You! Black Emperor and the monolithic prog of King Crimson, but unfurls with a cryptic intelligence that will set your heart throbbing to a new beat.

“We started working on these tracks just after leaving the band we both played in previously, without any preconceived ideas except artistic freedom and the will to play heavy music,” says Guillaume. “WuW doesn’t mean anything. WuW is the sound wind makes when it blows on a hot night, it is a low-end murmur that grabs you by the guts, a blast of air rushing through the mountains and the oceans. ‘Rien ne nous sera épargné’ means “nothing will be spared to us” and is about the future we are building today, the mistakes we consciously do and that we seem collectively unable to correct. We will get what we deserve, a problem of collective bad karma.”

So be warned, but most of all, but utterly captivated by Pour Ce Qu’il En Restera below!

Check out WuW’s Facebook page here

And pre-order Rien Ne Nous Sera Épargné here!