Dutch masters of the macabre, Carach Angren, unveil a grisly new video

Are you sitting comfortably? Well, try not to get used to it, because Dutch masters of the macabre, Carach Angren have teamed up with one of metal’s most in-demand artists, Costin Chioreanu to create a grisly new lyric video for the track Blood Queen – and we are unveiling it right here.

Taken from their forthcoming new album, Dance And Laugh Amongst The Rotten, due to crawl out of the Season Of Mist cellar on June 16, it’s a prime example of the band’s Creepshow-narrative take on symphonic black metal. Its tale of a barren, castle-bound royal stealing babies through mirrors – and not being all that careful with the ill-fated tykes – is set to Costin’s characteristically stunning animated artwork, whose woodcut-style is perfectly suited to the dark-fable nature of the track.

So without further ado, bat away the cobwebs, stoke your hearth, secure your trapdoor and gather round for the series of unfortunate events that comprise Blood Queen below!

