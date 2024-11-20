"I used to be a trance vocalist." Delain's Diana Leah picks the 10 songs that changed her life

When the line-up of Delain collapsed in 2021, it came as a shock. But the symphonic metal weren't done; former members returned to the fold to join bandleader Martijn Westerholt and they found a new powerhouse vocalist in Diana Leah.

With new album Dark Waters they proved they are still a force to be reckoned with. Hammer caught up with Diana to find out which songs ignited her passion for music.

Linkin Park - In The End (Hybrid Theory, 2000)

“Back in the day, I would get home from school, hop on MTV, and Linkin Park’s In The End would be on repeat. As soon as I heard it, I was like, ‘Wow, what is this?’ It was one of the first songs that introduced me to rock music. Chester Bennington definitely inspired me, lyrically, and how they structured their songs – rock songs with a pop structure – inspired me to write in that direction."

Sleep Token - Take Me Back To Eden (Take Me Back To Eden, 2023)

“I’m an ‘extremes’ person. I either love pop songs with a traditional structure, or I love bands like Dream Theater with longer songs. I discovered Sleep Token’s Take Me Back To Eden last summer. The flow of music goes from super-pop to super-extreme metal… I thought that was brilliant."

Circa Survive - I Felt Free (Blue Sky Noise 2010)

"I listened to Circa Survive’s I Felt Free in the transition from my high school era to my adult era, and that song bridged those two. I hated school, so once I left I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m free. I can make music whenever I want.’ [Circa Survive vocalist] Anthony Green inspired me to write from a deeper place… and bring my traumas and past forward. They’re a very cathartic band."

Loreen - Euphoria (Heal, 2012)

“Loreen is a singer-songwriter from Sweden. She won Eurovision twice… I’m not much into Eurovision, but I grew up in Romania, and it’s a big thing in Romania. Euphoria is the song that she won with, the first time. It has this symphonic touch to it… it’s an epic pop song. When you listen to her, she’s a whole universe of sounds."

Jason Hayes - The Shaping Of The World (World Of Warcraft Soundtrack, 2004)

"Jason Hayes’ The Shaping Of The World is from a videogame, World Of Warcraft. I’ve been playing it since 2007; I’m a huge fan. Of course, it has this nostalgic feel, but I listen to it to keep me in that magical, fantasy mindset that I love so much. Even now, I get goosebumps."

Flyleaf - All Around Me (Flyleaf, 2005)

“Flyleaf’s All Around Me brings me back to when I was first experimenting with my voice. I had a friend who was in a band, and we would play together once in a while. He sent me this song and told me, ‘Let’s try this song next time we get together. Just play it and see how it feels.’ I was 17 or 18, and it was hard to sing because I wasn’t trained, but I loved the vocal melody. I still sing that song to warm my upper vocal register."

Deadlock - Code Of Honor (Wolves, 2007)

“I used to listen to Deadlock a lot because they were vegans. I was vegan for a couple of years, and I loved Code Of Honor’s way of portraying the world of animal slaughter. The way I perceive it is: humans and animals had a code of honour between them, and humans broke it. I thought it was a really cool message. Sabine [Scherer, Deadlock vocalist] and I have a similar vocal register, so the song was easy for me to sing along to."

Deftones -Saturday Night Wrist (2006)

“I love Deftones’ Combat for the way it builds. It starts slowly, and then boom!, the melody hits you. I would listen to that song whenever I had a lot of rage in me and had to get it out. That song is like therapy. And Chino Moreno’s voice, I mean, what can you say?"

The Weeknd - High For This (Trilogy, 2012)

“The Weeknd’s High For This was from this dance/trance era in my life. I used to be a trance vocalist and collaborate with DJs. That album [Trilogy] was magical, R’n’B mixed with electronic and dance/trance music. It’s cool and fun to explore everything in the world, especially music, because the spectrum is so wide, but you always go back to your roots. For me, my roots were in rock and metal."

Faithless - Music Matters (To All New Arrivals, 2006)

“Faithless was also a part of the trance period of my life. What made me listen to them was Maxi Jazz’s voice – such a cool, unique voice. When I listen to Music Matters, I’m reminded that it all comes down to the message behind the music… how you make people feel and what you give. When I have to go onstage or write music, I remind myself why I do what I do: it’s because of the music. That song helps as a reminder.”

Dance With The Devil is out now via Napalm. Delain are currently on tour in the UK, for the full list of live dates visit their official website.