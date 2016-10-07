Spotify Playlist: the ultimate Desert Trip Festival soundtrack

This weekend, 70,000 people will descend on the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, for the inaugural Desert Trip Festival. They will watch The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Roger Waters, The Who and Neil Young play what’s been called both ‘The Concert Of The Century’ and, less respectfully, ‘Oldchella’.

Whatever you think of it, there’s no arguing with that line-up. A rock fan’s wet dream, it brings together pretty much every legendary act from the last 50-plus years on one billion-dollar bill (though poor old Elton John must be wondering where his invitation has got to).

But what if you haven’t been able to get your hands on one of the $399 tickets? Luckily we can help you out. We’ve assembled the ultimate Desert Trip Festival playlist, featuring the key songs we want to hear from all the acts (well, all except Spotify refusenik Neil Young) – killer hits, unsung treasures, lost gems. And the best thing? It won’t cost you $399 to listen to.

And once you’ve listened to it, let us know what YOU want them to play…