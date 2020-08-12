Death metal with wild boars singing the vocals is as genius as it sounds

We honestly thought death metal couldn’t get any more insane. We were wrong.

Israeli YouTuber Valentin The Mad has recorded a death metal song featuring vocals from - wait for it - a bunch of wild boars and it is literally the best thing we've heard in several minutes.

Valentin’s hometown of Haifa is apparently known for its wild boar population, and when he encountered a family of hogs on a busy street in the middle of the day he realised the noises they sounded remarkably close to your typical death metal vocals.

“I borrowed my friend's B tuned guitar and in the following weeks I was walking around town late evenings and nights with my camera and a handheld recorder, sampling and filming the local pigs,” he tells us.

He’s turned the results into an utterly genius song he’s named Boar Metal, though Valentine – who makes his own instrumental music when he’s not stalking porkers – admits some of the porcine vocalists required a little help from Autotune.

Check out the song below, along wiith some behind-the-scene photos from the recording 'sessions’. And when you've done, go check out Valentin’s own music.

(Image credit: Valentin Belokonenko)