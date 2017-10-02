Dave Grohl's Christopher Walken impression is spectacular

There are just so many reasons to love Dave Grohl. Not only was he in Nirvana and now fronts one of the biggest rock bands in the history of time, but he’s recorded with Justin Timberlake, he’s opened a pop-up pub in London, and he performed Never Gonna Give You Up with Rick Astley!

And now he’s won the internet again with this incredible Christopher Walken impression.

Speaking to Radio X’s Chris Moyles about meeting Christopher Walken on the set of Saturday Night Live, Christopher asked Dave whether to put emphasis on the word Foo or Fighters. You’ll have to check out the results below, in Dave’s spot-on impersonation.

Foo Fighters’ new album Concrete And Gold is available to order now.

