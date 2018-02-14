Danny Worsnop reveals his best and worst dates for Valentine's Day

It’s Valentine’s Day! The most romantic day of the year! So who better to talk to than the rock ‘n’ roll romeo himself, Mr Danny Worsnop. Okay, he might not call himself that, but alliteration is fun, and it’s fair to say that The Snop knows a thing or two about going on dates. So we had a quick chat about his best and worst experiences of trying to impress sexy people!

What was your worst or weirdest date?

“Back in the day I took a chick out to dinner, which became a two day drinking bender. Day one was pretty normal – by my standards – but day two took me to an Escape The Fate show where they were filming a DVD. I was way beyond blacked-out and ended up onstage yelling something that nobody understood, then took my clothes off and ran down Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles. Surprisingly, I never heard back from her.”

What was your best date?

“I’m a fan of adventure so I like to get creative. I’m actually on one as I answer these questions! I had a day off on tour so I booked some plane tickets and took this wonderful lady I’ve been speaking with to the cabin for date number one. We spent yesterday shooting and eating and drinking and laughing. Today we’re driving to Atlanta where I have a show before she flies back to Florida where she is stationed. It’s going pretty great so far! She hasn’t gotten sick of me just yet.

What is your ideal date?

“Destination dates are my favourites. Being here at the cabin is always a blast, and it’s beautiful, so they’re distracted from my shitty personality. I took out a yacht for a night about a year ago and that was a lot of fun. I’ve done Mexico a couple times which is never a bad time! Anything that involves adventure.”

