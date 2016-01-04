Critics' Choice 2015 - Enslaved

Every day we’ll be bringing you some music from the 2015 Critics’ Choice…

At No. 13 in the 2015 Critics’Choice, things got a little on the heavy side with Enslaved’s In Times album. “The songs evolve and mutate at an exhilarating pace, without ever losing fluidity,” said Dom Lawson in Prog 53 of the one-time black metallers who have moved ever further into progressive territory over recent years. “I’ve been listening to a lot of Allan Holdsworth,” Ivar Bjornson told us when we sat down with the band for a chat earlier this year.

From In Times, here’s Building With Fire.

