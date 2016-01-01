Critics' Choice 2015 - Bruce Soord

Every day over the festive period we’ll be bringing you some music from the 2015 Critics’ Choice…

With the excellent body of Pineapple Thief work under his belt already, plus his Wisdom Of Crowds project with Katatonia’s Jonas Renkse, 2015 was the year Bruce Soord decided to add a solo album to his catalogue. Good thing too, as Rich Wilson eulogised in Prog 61: “A captivating album that truly engages the emotions.” “Over the years I’ve always wanted to do a really soft, personal record, different to what I could do with TPT,” Soord told us when the self-titled record was released.

A winner all round then, at No. 16 in the 2015 Critics’ Choice, here’s the wonderfully reflective Willow Tree.