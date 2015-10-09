Counting Days stream Liberated Sounds in full

London metalcore quintet Counting Days will release their crushing debut album next week – but you can listen to it exclusively through Metal Hammer.

Liberated Sounds was produced by Fredrik Nordstrom (At The Gates, Arch Enemy, In Flames, Opeth, Architects, Bring Me the Horizon) at Studio Fredman in Gothenburg, Sweden. The 12-track release features a guest appearance by At The Gates’ Tomas Lindberg on a newly-recorded version of Sands Of Time.

Says Lindberg: “I was hit by the great mix of old school hardcore and crude death metal tone of the song. Did I want to come down and throw down some vocals? Hell yes! It turned out the vocals that I was going to use as a guide track were super-ferocious, so that really fired me up to deliver on the highest level. These guys were super professional and I am sure that they will go far.”

Liberated Sounds will be released on Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group on October 16. The band begin a UK tour next week. For more information, check out their official Facebook page.