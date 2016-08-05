Classic Rock's Tracks Of The Week

Our winner last week was Alter Bridge, followed by the Lounge Kittens in second place and The Pineapple Thief in third. But who will get your vote this time?

Clutch – A Quick Death In Texas

Few people make shit up as brilliantly as Neil Fallon. In this new video, the Clutch frontman gets hung, horse-drawn and shot in a deathly Deep South saga – sweet accompaniment for this groovy, swaggering slice from 2015’s Psychic Warfare. Clutch don’t make a massive amount of videos, but they sure make the ones they do count.

Opeth – Sorceress

A warning to any metalheads who got angry when Opeth’s ‘prog debut’ Heritage came out: the first minute or so of this (the title track from the Swedes’ upcoming album) is very proggy. Beyond that, however, things get more ‘metal’, courtesy of a great big chunkasaurus riff that chomps through the ‘70s synth mischief like Godzilla at feeding time.

Shooter Jennings and Marilyn Manson – Cat People

What does Marilyn Manson do every night before he goes onstage? Sing David Bowie’s Cat People, according to outlaw country man Shooter Jennings; who teamed up with Manson, after inviting him to a party, to pay classy homage to the late Starman. A cool cover of one of Bowie’s slightly less lauded (but still ace) moments.

Kiss – Detroit Rock City (live in Las Vegas)

When he’s not appearing on Loose Women, or making daft comments about virtually everything, Gene Simmons plays in a band called Kiss. Part of their new live DVD, Kiss Rocks Vegas, this strapping rendition of Detroit Rock City reminds us that – beneath the gallons of slap and costumes that never stop being hilarious – Kiss have made some bloody good rock that deserves just as much credit as that of their less made-up contemporaries.

Joe Bonamassa – Let The Good Times Roll

Originally a jump blues track from the 1940s, Let The Good Times Roll has been reinterpreted by various rock’n’roll faces. Now, Joe Bo – suited and booted, flanked by a sax-tooting, sparkly-backing-singer-wailing band – has applied his slick brand of blues rock to this swinging old faithful. Snazzy.

Blackfoot – Southern Native

Yeaaah it’s beefy Southern rockers Blackfoot featuring Ricky Medlocke! As in Ricky Medlocke who formed Blackfoot in the 70s, and reformed them “as a brand” this time around, but isn’t actually in the band. Though he kind of is on this track, which sounds great. Proof that reboots can work.

Epica – Universal Death Squad

Have yourself some Friday melodrama with this new one from Dutch Wagnerian metal sirens Epica. Just look at how much fun those guys are having, and why wouldn’t they? Brandishing such magnificent lines like “I am the snake forever devouring its tale”, and enough colossal riffs to flatten Mordor, they must feel invincible – in a really happy, slightly giddy way. Gloriously over-the-top.

Biffy Clyro – Howl

Singer Simon Neil delivers the world’s politest-sounding “I am explosive and volatile”, and his “howl” is more ‘sweetheart’ than ‘wild animal man’, but that doesn’t stop Howl being a quality tune. Taken from their latest album Ellipsis, it’s a super slice of feel-good pop rock, with a breezy ‘90s edge. Sweet.