Classic Rock's Tracks Of The Week

From lederhosen to leeches, this week’s selection has something for everyone. Especially those who love leeches. And lederhosen.

Tax The Heat - Animals

Joining 90’s Chicago band Dovetail Joint as the only act we can immediately think of named after a Beatles lyric, Tax The Heat come straight outta Bristol via the Californian desert, melding late-60’s maximum B&B with driving, QOTSA-style riffs.

The Dahmers - Stalker

The press release accompanying this Swedish outfit’s new singles promises “melodies that will stay in your head like a leech to your eye,” which sounds like it might require a visit to the ophthalmologist. However, their video is so delightfully demented that we can forgive any medical misdirection, and instead celebrate the band’s Undertones-meets-Thin-Lizzy-at-the-fairground brand of fun-rock.

Vodun - Mawu

Vodun led the way in our Tracks Of The Week a few weeks back, and here they are again with more thundering, psychedelic fright-rock. The band describe themselves as being born “midst the rushing screams of Mother Earth; the pounding drums of Ouidah; the markets of Lo﻿mé and the open heart of Erzulie,” and that sums them up way better than we ever could.

Toseland - Puppet On A Chain

James Toseland is a man of many talents. A former Superbike champion who’s as comfortable playing jazz piano as he is roaring down Starkey’s Straight at 200mph, Toseland is clearly capable of rocking as hard as he corners. Puppet On A Chain thunders along with enormous aplomb, an adrenaline-fuelled mix of metallic edge and melodic allure.

Kontrust - Dance

Like a Tyrolean Gangnam Style, the appealingly choreographed Dance — from Austria’s leading lederhosen-sporting crossover act Kontrust — has been around for a while, but benefits from the exciting visual perspective provided by a well-produced video. Wikipedia tells us that the band’s last album, Explositive, peaked at number 42 in the Austrian charts, where it remained for one week.

Love Buzzard - Wild

For some reason we can’t think about Love Buzzard with thinking about the popular Bedfordshire commuter town Leighton Buzzard, but that’s not why we’re here. We’re here because Wild is a thrillingly unhinged example of lo-fi garage rock with a video that appears to have been filmed by men in the midst of a narcotic breakdown. Warning: this material contains flashing images which may cause problems for some viewers. But in a good way, perhaps.

Cortes - Close To Nowhere

Bonding over a mutual love of Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones, London-based trio Cortes are almost certainly on the road to somewhere with Close To Nowhere. It thumps along, several gigantic riffs welded together via squalls of feedback. File under, “Ooh, watch this space.”

Reef - How I Got Over

Judging by this video, it must be great fun being in Reef. For it looks like they spend all day shooting tubes and pulling ollys on the beaches and byways of Cornwall. How I Got Over is a cover of the old gospel classic, a song Mahalia Jackson performed on the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963. Martin Luther King delivered his famous I Have A Dream speech at the same event, so if you’re ever at a pub quiz where someone asks about the connection between MLK and Reef, you know the answer.