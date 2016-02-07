Classic Rock's Tracks of the Week

Like hungry velociraptors, this week’s Tracks Of The Week are here to strike fear into the hearts of weary travellers. Embrace the terror, and enjoy the music.

Winery Dogs - Hot Streak

A ferociously funky five minutes, Hot Streak showcases Messers Kotzen, Sheehan and Portnoy’s fearsome musical chops, while the video reveals Kotzen to be a similarly deft hand at the casino. Don’t forget to gamble responsibly, kids.

Orphan Colours - Won’t Let You Down

Featuring former members of Noah & The Whale, Ahab and Danny & The Champions of the World, Orphan Colours are another in the seemingly endless list of bands currently dropping off the sounds-a-bit-like-Tom-Petty production line. Won’t Let You Down is the band’s debut single, and very good it is too.

Spiritual Beggars - Sunrise To Sundown

The Stockholm stoners now have over twenty years of bong-headed madness behind them, and all that experience comes to fruition in Sunrise To Sundown, a rock leviathan with a riff so colossal it could be used to deflect meteorites.

Ginger Wildheart - _Don’t Lose Your Tail Girl

“Don’t Lose Your Tail, Girl_ is a feminist song written by a man,” says Ginger. “In the end it’s a song about appreciating yourself, giving yourself a break, which seems harder for women in society.” This is nine minutes of often uncomfortable, occasionally distressing, thought-provoking viewing.

Black Stone Cherry - In Our Dreams

Fresh from this year’s Carnival Of Madness tour, Black Stone Cherry have released a video in which the band play in a post-apocalyptic underwater world ruled by a nefarious leader in which two sisters are separated by class structure but are eventually reunited when revolution smashes the state, allowing the girls to finally escape to a new life above the water.

Halestorm - Mayhem

Fresh from this year’s Carnival Of Madness tour, Halestorm have released a video in which the band play in a room.

Tigertailz - Pipped It Popped It

Almost thirty years after Shoot To Thrill, Tigertailz are still annoying the neighbours with their spiky species of glam rock. The band had hoped that Pipped It, Popped It could be the British entry for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, but the judges apparently weren’t so keen. Crazy, we know.

Soon - See You Soon

“They’ve got the Crippled Black Phoenix rumpty-tumpty beat,” says Classic Rock’s Jo “Jo” Kendall, as Soon wade into our ears with some very atmospheric doom riffage, balancing brutality and beauty in an extremely satisfactory package. Nice.