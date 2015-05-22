Classic Rock's Tracks Of The Week

It’s been an exciting week here at the depot, sifting through Rock’s great recycling bins for valuable bounty. We hope you enjoy what we found.

Joe Satriani - On Peregrine Wings Some say a dog is a man’s best friend. In the case of Joe Satriani, it might have to be a guitar-shaped dog. In any case, Satch is back, descending upon mankind like a friendly, bluesy (but still very baddass) extra terrestrial, armed with this number from Shockwave Supernova – out in July.

Smash Fashion - Live To Tell Los Angeles-based dandy rockers Smash Fashion are back with another track from last year’s Big Cat Love album. It’s a sweetly composed mix of Cheap Trick, the Stones and The Posies, with a light dusting of psychedelia.

Tame Impala - Cause I’m A Man Everyone’s favourite Aussie tripster Kevin Parker returns with a new taster from his forthcoming album, Currents. We’d ask for directions through this ambient haze of psychedelic, 80s-infused pop, but are a bit too scared to ask.

Voyager - Seasons Of Age Fans of Devin Townsend should climb aboard the spectacular sci-fi metal missile that is Voyager. The Perth proggers not only have five albums of cosmic clatterings to dig into, but German wunderkind frontman Daniel Estrin also rocks a rather tasty nu-Oakey, this summer’s must-have side-shave for all discerning rock beasts.

Mutoid Man - Reptilian Soul Cave In’s Stephen Brodsky returns with a gnarly blast of terrifying tech-sludge, taken from forthcoming album Bleeder. Brash, chaotic and pissed-off as hell its like Mad Max: Fury Road condensed into 2:52. Hang on to your seat.

Courtney Love – Miss Narcissist Courtney Love has something of a track record when it comes to releasing songs featuring gigantic, arena-crushing choruses, and here’s another. Miss Narcissist (nice title!) rocks like a bulldozer in a china shop and is as catchy as a baseball glove.

Estrella - We Will Go On We’re not 100% convinced by the verse on this glam stomper — think Atlas by Battles performed by the Bay City Rollers — but we’re fully committed by the time the chorus rolls around. The melody has something of Tears For Fears’ Everybody Wants To Rule The World about it, but that might just be us, because we’re old and a bit addled.

Hatebeak – God Of Empty Nest Pieces of eight! Hatebeak are back! The band first crossed our paths back in the early 2000s, when Waldo the Parrot and his human chums released Beak Of Putrefaction. They spilt in 2009, but reformed earlier this year to unleash a new long-player, Number Of The Beak. This track is a terrific — some might say unlistenable — racket, with hints of Slayer in the middle, and yes, they’re fronted by an actual parrot. That’s is the future of music, right there.