Classic Rock 224: News & Regulars

RIP Prince ... welcome back Terry Reid ... say hello to White Miles ... the story behind 'I Believe In A Thing Called Love' by The Darkness ... the buyer's guide to George Martin ... and more.

Prince

Prince – a life less ordinary

Welcome Back: The Jayhawks – "I didn't like music any more"

High Hopes: White Miles – Pole dancing. Broken noses. Revenge.

Welcome Back: Augustines – snapping at the heels of prime-era U2

TR+ Exclusive: Welcome Back: Terry Reid – extended interview

High Hopes: Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown – the last band to support AC/DC?

Six Things You Need To Know About Tax The Heat

The Story Behind The Song: 'I Believe In A Thing Called Love' by The Darkness

Stephen Stills – "Neil Young is still my favourite person to play with"

Buyer's Guide: George Martin – the legendary producer of The Beatles and more...

Live Preview: Iron Maiden

Live Preview: The Answer

Live Preview: Foreigner

Live Preview: Brian Wilson

Live Preview: JJ Grey & Mofro

Shirley Manson – "We worked our asses off. The labels wanted blood"

