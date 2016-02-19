Classic Rock 221: Features

All the features from the latest issue of Classic Rock.
Guns N' Roses: The Real Story Behind Their Reunion
Anarchy in the UK: Guns N' Roses' debauched arrival in London
The Man Who Inspired Hendrix: The Crazy World Of Arthur Lee & Love
Bullying, O.C.D. And Broken Hearts: The Truth About The Ramones
The gospel according to Dee Snider
Bonnie Raitt: Lady Talks The Blues
Gentlemans Pistols: the best band the 70s never had?
Power Metal: The Genre That Refuses To Die!
Power Metal: Herman Li's Essential Picks
Power metal: Avantasia Bring On The Bombastrock!
Jimmy Bain: The Death Of A Rogue