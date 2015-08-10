Chris Squire Remembered on The Prog Magazine Show

Last summer as his band were about to release what would turn out to be Chris Squire’s last album with the band - Heaven & Earth - the bassist and founding member sat down with The Prog Magazine Show’s Philip Wilding to talk about a life dedicated to music.

As well as talking about the band’s latest release, Squire talked opened up about working with Trevor Horn on the Drama album, taking his band out around the US for the epic Three Album Tour where they revisited The Yes Album, Close To The Edge and Going For The One in one performance, it was, even by Squire’s standards, quite the undertaking. And revisiting his catalogue via Steven Wilson’s remixing wizardry.

“He sent me a reworked copy of Close To The Edge, and I have to say I was pleasantly surprised.” Squire told The Prog Magazine Show. “The original was quite dry sounding, but he mellowed it out with reverb and echo, it wasn’t the usual 5.1 configuration. Well done, Steven Wilson.”

The latest issue of Prog Magazine features not only a host of tributes to the great man, but a series of in-depth articles on Yes' longest standing member

