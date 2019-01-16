Cancer Bats' guide to the Slam Dunk 2019 Impericon Stage

This year has already been a big one as far as festival news goes, and Slam Dunk Festival's latest announcement – which confirms that the likes of Atreyu, Milk Teeth and The Bronx will be joining already confirmed artists All Time Low, Bullet For My Valentine and Glassjaw – has got to be one of the UK's most impressive yet.

But while the main stage might have secured a slew of top-notch acts, it's the hardcore-heavy Impericon stage which has caught our eye here at Hammer. With Canadian punks Cancer Bats, LA favourites The Bronx and Baltimore alt-punks Angel Du$t completing the stage, we caught up with Cancer Bats vocalist Liam Cormier for his ultimate insider guide to the Impericon stage.

Check out Liam's Impericon stage playlist below. Scroll to the bottom of the page for his track by track guide to each band.

Liam Cormier's guide to the Impericon stage

Angel Du$t - Toxic Boombox: "This band rules! They make super fun records and they kill it live. Very stoked they're kicking off the day. I will 1000% be watching, drinking coffee."

Knocked Loose - Deadringer: "I first saw these guys on tour with Every Time I Die and any friend of ETiD’s is a friend of mine. Sick Band. I like that they're into old 90s hardcore."

Turnstile - High Pressure: "I love this band. Their album Time & Space was one of my favourite records that came out last year. I cant wait to see them destroy two days in a row."

Cancer Bats - Winterpeg: "Yeahhhhhh, this be my band!"

The Bronx - History’s Stranglers: "The Bronx are one of my all time favourite bands. We toured with them a million years ago and they taught us many life lessons we still hold dear to us to this day. Muchos Gracias, Bronx."

Gallows - Last June: "Wade is one of my best friends on planet Earth. I'm very excited to watch them play again and I really hope I can steal the mic during this song. A.C.A.B!"

Glass Jaw - Tip Your Bartender: "Long Islaaaaaand represent! My friend Drew from Stray has a Glassjaw tattoo, and he’s a great dude."