Buried In Verona's Nu-Metal Playlist

Buried In Verona have recently released their new album, Faceless, that teeters on the edge of ballsy metalcore and early-00s nu-metal. And it's little wonder because they bloody love it! Here's frontman Brett Anderson's favourite nu-metal bangers...

Slipknot – (sic)

“This is the first really heavy song that I ever heard and it just blew my mind!”

Korn – Daddy

“This is the first song that I learned to sing properly.”

Slipknot – People = Shit

“The best opening to an album ever! And it has some of the most clever drums in a metal song.”

Mudvayne – Dig

“The most hectic music video ever – it gave me a new haircut when I first saw it!”

Korn – Freak On A Leash

“Again, this song has an amazing video and it’s one song that I played the shit out of as a teenager.”

Limp Bizkit – Boiler

“It’s just a great song and puts me in a calm mood for some reason.”

Korn – Twist

“Both innovative and weird, but it’s still crazy catchy.”

Linkin Park – In The End

“This is definitely one of their best songs and I love the middle section. And it has some catchy well written verses.”

Korn – Got The Life

“It’s just a fun song. NO matter what club or party you go to, if this comes on every person there gets into it.”

Slipknot – Snuff

Snuff is my favourite song of all time. It’s also a personal favourite to sing acoustically and pretend like I’m in Slipknot.”

