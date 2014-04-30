Buried In Verona's Nu-Metal Playlist

Buried In Verona have recently released their new album, Faceless, that teeters on the edge of ballsy metalcore and early-00s nu-metal. And it's little wonder because they bloody love it! Here's frontman Brett Anderson's favourite nu-metal bangers...
“This is the first really heavy song that I ever heard and it just blew my mind!”
“This is the first song that I learned to sing properly.”
“The best opening to an album ever! And it has some of the most clever drums in a metal song.”
“The most hectic music video ever – it gave me a new haircut when I first saw it!”
“Again, this song has an amazing video and it’s one song that I played the shit out of as a teenager.”
“It’s just a great song and puts me in a calm mood for some reason.”
“Both innovative and weird, but it’s still crazy catchy.”
“This is definitely one of their best songs and I love the middle section. And it has some catchy well written verses.”
“It’s just a fun song. NO matter what club or party you go to, if this comes on every person there gets into it.”
Snuff is my favourite song of all time. It’s also a personal favourite to sing acoustically and pretend like I’m in Slipknot.”
