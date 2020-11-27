Black Friday Bose headphones deals 2020: The latest Bose QC35 II, 700 Noise-Cancelling and Soundsport Free savings

Tracking down a new pair of headphones, let alone hunting for the best Black Friday Bose deals, can be a daunting task with so many brands and models vying for your attention and budget – and there’s nothing worse than handing over your hard-earned only to later discover that what you’ve bought isn’t exactly what you were looking for, or that there was a better deal lurking elsewhere.

It’s always best, then, to look for reputable brands when shopping for everything from budget noise cancelling headphones through to budget wireless headphones – and Bose are a brand that’s well respected thanks to their build quality and premium audio capabilities.

Just like Apple AirPods or Sony's iconic Sony WH-1000XM3 and brand new Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling cans, Bose headphones can often be found on sale – and to give you some help when scouring the Black Friday Bose headphones sales, we’ve checked out a range of their top headphones so you can slim down your wishlist.

Black Friday Bose deals: Latest deals

Now, let's take a look through the top Bose headphones, and see what savings are available today.

Black Friday Bose 700 Noise Cancelling deals

If you want to take full advantage of the best Bose deals around, but aren't quite sure which of the headphones is the right fit for you, the good news is that there’s an impressive range to choose from. For example, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are premium over-ear cans that are among some of the best headphones in the world. They launched on to the market in 2019 and offer so much more than what it says on the tin.

Not only are there 11 preset levels of noise cancellation, the headphones also boast a proprietary TriPort structure that delivers active noise reduction for enhanced sound quality. A groundbreaking four-microphone system will enable you to take and receive calls, or talk to Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant, with the utmost clarity, while the headphones’ angled ear cups are designed for optimum comfort.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are also compatible with Bose AR – the company’s groundbreaking platform that enables a range of exciting augmented reality experiences through supporting apps.

Black Friday Bose QC35 II deals

Bose also launched a range of cans with ‘Quiet’ in the title – and rest assured, that has nothing to do with the volume output, butmerely a hint of what these over-ear noise cancelling headphones are capable of.

Launched in 2017, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II offer three levels of industry-leading noise isolation, volume-optimised EQ for quality performance at any sound level, a dual microphone system that enables clear calls and voice assistance, plus the aforementioned Bose AR augmented reality platform.

Read the full Bose QuietComfort 35 II review

Black Friday Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II deals

A nice alternative if your budget doesn’t quite stretch to some of the other models in the Bose range.

The Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II were introduced to the range back in 2015, and although they’re now five years old, they’re certainly worth considering especially at a decent price. Sure, they might lack some bells and whistles like active noise cancelling and Google Assistant, but that’s why they’re cheaper than the rest.

But for kicking back with at home, these are perfect thanks to their comfortable fit and balanced sound. They have a wireless range of up to nine meters and take three hours to fully charge.

Black Friday Bose SoundSport Free deals

Playing your favourite sounds through a solid pair of true wireless earbuds will help motivate you when exercising at home or when out for a run – and the Bose SoundSport Free are an excellent choice for those looking for a bit more flexibility. Bose’s first true wireless earbuds feature volume-optimised EQ and digital signal processing for top-quality sound.

On top of that, they boast a robust Bluetooth antenna for uninterrupted listening, super-comfy StayHear+ Sport tips, and up to five hours of play off a single charge.

