Bearded web sensation sings Smash Mouth lyrics over Radiohead's 'Creep'

Jon Sudano describes himself as a “musician, artist and vocalist extraordinaire,” although judging from his wildly successful videos, it’s actually possible that John is none of those things. What he is, however, is a viral sensation.

Since setting up his YouTube account earlier this month, Jon has accumulated several million views of eight different videos. The format is always the same: Jon sits alone in his room, a webcam peering upwards towards his thickly bearded neck, a computer screen reflected in his glasses. And then he sings.

He hasn’t gone much of a voice, to be honest, but he does have a gimmick, and often that’s enough.

Jon’s gimmick is that he sings Smash Mouth’s 1999 hit All Star. And he sings over the top of other songs. Like Evanescence’s Bring Me To Life. Or John Lennon’s Imagine. Or The Village People’s YMCA.

“It’s exactly like pairing fine wines with different meals,” says Jon. “Actually I like to think of it like which colour fanny pack I should wear today. Once you find a song that fits, it’s like true love’s first kiss.”

The latest song to receive Jon’s All Star treatment is Radiohead’s Creep, and it’s closing in on half a million views already.

Whether this enormous success will change Jon’s life remains unclear. He currently works at a car dealership in Turnsersville, New Jersey, but already has over 100,000 followers on Facebook. We wish him luck.