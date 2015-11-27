2105 – The Burning Questions: Who did Roger Waters call "an asshole"?

Seconds out… it’s handbags-at-dawn time in the world of rock again.

Howard Stern vs Roger Waters

Howard said: “Israel bugs the shit out of Roger. Where do you want the Jews to go? Back to the concentration camp?”

Roger said: “I wouldn’t waste a single one of my precious breaths on that asshole, and I just did. That was a waste.”

The winner is… Neither. This one will run and run…

Paul Stanley vs Dee Snider

Paul said: “This guy is a wannabe and desperate for attention. He and his band are a bunch of buffoons.”

Dee said: “Any time, any stage, no costumes, no pyro – let’s get up there and rock. I will bury you, son.”

The winner is… Snider, for having the balls to threaten the biggest brand in rock.

Shirley Manson vs Kanye West

**Shirley said: **“Grow up and stop throwing your toys around. You are making yourself look like a complete twat.”

Kanye said: Absolutely nothing.

The winner is… Kanye’s silence speaks volumes, but we’re backing Shirley.

Scott Weiland vs Art Of Anarchy

Scott said: “I was paid to do the album. I didn’t even know what their names were.”

They said: “We have no official communication that Weiland is no longer the singer of Art Of Anarchy.”

The winner is… No one has come out of this covered in glory.

David Lee Roth vs Eddie Van Halen vs Sammy Hagar

Diamond Dave said: “Eddie does not want to be my friend.”

Eddie said: “Every note Mike [Anthony, ex-Van Halen bassist] played, I had to show him.”

Sammy said: “Fuck you, Eddie Van Halen, for saying that about Mikey. You’re a liar.”

The winner is… Does anybody care any more?

