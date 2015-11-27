2015 - The Burning Questions: Who Let Sammy Hagar Loose In A Kitchen?

Not content with founding his own $80 million tequila empire, Sammy Hagar has turned his attention to the kitchen. “For me, cooking has become like music,” he says. “I live and breathe it.”

So much so that he recently issued his own cookbook. Are We Having Any Fun Yet?, which brings together his love of Mexican food (you’ll find recipes for tortilla soup, salsa and grilled meat) and boozing (there’s a killer Mai Tai mix). To celebrate, he’s given us the mouth-watering – if slightly unseasonal – recipe for Sammy’s Asada, or grilled meat. “It never fails,” he says. We’ll be the judge of that…

Sammy’s Asada

WHAT YOU NEED:

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped, 2 garlic cloves, minced, 1 large handful of fresh oregano, 3 limes, juiced, 1 orange, juiced, ½ cup olive oil, 2 pounds flank or skirt steak, salt and freshly ground black pepper.

WHAT YOU DO:

Put the pepper, garlic, oregano, lime and orange juices and olive oil in a large, nonreactive mixing bowl and whisk until the marinade emulsifies. Marinade the steak for at least two hours in the refrigerator.

Sprinkle the meat with salt and pepper and grill for seven minutes per side. When it’s done, let it rest for about five minutes.Serve with warmed tortillas, rice, beans and guacamole.

Serves four to six people.

From Are We Having Any Fun Yet? by Sammy Hagar, published by Dey Street.

Classic Rock 218: Features